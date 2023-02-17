Addison shooting leaves two people wounded

ADDISON, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Addison were investigating Thursday night after two people were shot in the middle of the day.

Around 12:45 p.m., Addison police officers were called for shots fired in the 500 block of South Wisconsin Avenue in the western suburb, near Lorraine Avenue.

Officers found two people who had been shot. They were taken to area hospitals in unspecified conditions.

Schools in the area were checked by Addison police, who remained on scene at a nearby school until they confirmed the vehicle containing the shooters had fled the area.

Addison police have been joined by the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team (MERIT) Task Force in the investigation.

Anyone with information should call Addison police Cmdr. Jose Gonzalez at (630) 543-3080.