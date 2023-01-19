Former Congressman Kinzinger selling signed copies of Jan. 6 committee report

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For $100, you can own a signed copy of the House Select Committee's final report on the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of the two Republicans who served on the committee, is selling autographed copies of the hard-bound book on his Country First PAC website. You can even make installment payments of $25.

Kinzinger, who didn't run for re-election in 2022, and has since joined CNN as a senior political commentator, said all proceeds from the sales will benefit the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund, which supports the families of fallen officers.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after suffering two strokes during the riot. He was sprayed with a chemical substance outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, collapsed eight hours later, and died the following evening.

He was initially believed to have died from injuries in the riot, but his death was deemed to be the result of natural causes, with an autopsy finding no evidence of internal or external injuries, or of an allergic reaction to the chemical substance.