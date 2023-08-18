Watch CBS News
Actor, tortilla maker Rocky Lopez remembered in Elgin

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A beloved member of the Elgin community was remembered at a visitation Thursday night.

Rocky Lopez died last Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in unincorporated Dundee.

Lopez had a big following of thousands on Facebook, where he documented his life running a tortilla company – and his later career as an actor.

In Lopez's memory, artists also came together to paint a massive mural.

We spoke to those who knew Lopez best.

"My brother loved everybody. He loved this city," said Lopez's brother, Ivan Lopez, "and I really feel bad for people who didn't get to meet him."

Lopez was 53 years old. The cause of the deadly motorcycle crash remained under investigation late Thursday.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 9:12 PM

