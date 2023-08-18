Actor, tortilla maker Rocky Lopez remembered in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A beloved member of the Elgin community was remembered at a visitation Thursday night.
Rocky Lopez died last Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in unincorporated Dundee.
Lopez had a big following of thousands on Facebook, where he documented his life running a tortilla company – and his later career as an actor.
In Lopez's memory, artists also came together to paint a massive mural.
We spoke to those who knew Lopez best.
"My brother loved everybody. He loved this city," said Lopez's brother, Ivan Lopez, "and I really feel bad for people who didn't get to meet him."
Lopez was 53 years old. The cause of the deadly motorcycle crash remained under investigation late Thursday.
