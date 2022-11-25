Watch CBS News
Climate activists to protest outside Chase Bank in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A number of climate activists plan to protest downtown, outside of Chase Bank on North Michigan Avenue.

The group, Rising Tide Chicago, says Chase continues to invest in dangerous fossil fuel projects - which hurt the environment.

They accuse Chase of "green-washing" to distract the public.

They'll hit the protest line this morning, at 11:30 a.m.

