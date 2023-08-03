Watch CBS News
Local News

Activists demand Pilsen's St. Adalbert's listed as a Chicago landmark

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Activists demand Pilsen's St. Adalbert's listed as a Chicago landmark as windows are removed
Activists demand Pilsen's St. Adalbert's listed as a Chicago landmark as windows are removed 00:45

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Members of the Pilsen community are stepping up their efforts to save a historic Catholic church.

The fate of Saint Adalbert's church has remained in limbo since the Chicago Archdiocese closed the building in 2019.

Activists are upset after discovering the church's stained glass windows are being removed. On Thursday, they gathered at City Hall to demand the city designate the building as a Chicago landmark.

"We are, after all, America's city of architecture. And if we want to be a first-class city, we have to honor, designate and protect these buildings. Even when they're in dangerous peril," said Ward Miller, Executive Director of Preservation Chicago

The removal of a statue from inside the church sparked protests last fall.

It's unclear what plans the archdiocese has for the building.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 6:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.