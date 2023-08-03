Activists demand Pilsen's St. Adalbert's listed as a Chicago landmark as windows are removed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Members of the Pilsen community are stepping up their efforts to save a historic Catholic church.

The fate of Saint Adalbert's church has remained in limbo since the Chicago Archdiocese closed the building in 2019.

Activists are upset after discovering the church's stained glass windows are being removed. On Thursday, they gathered at City Hall to demand the city designate the building as a Chicago landmark.

"We are, after all, America's city of architecture. And if we want to be a first-class city, we have to honor, designate and protect these buildings. Even when they're in dangerous peril," said Ward Miller, Executive Director of Preservation Chicago.

The removal of a statue from inside the church sparked protests last fall.

It's unclear what plans the archdiocese has for the building.

HUGE NEWS!



A Special Meeting of the Commission on Chicago Landmark Designation for St. Adalbert announced!



Mon, August 7, 2023 at 1pm

Chicago City Council Chambers



Breakthrough happened shortly after the emergency press conference lead by @SigchoFor25



📸: @WardMiller25 pic.twitter.com/XNfdD5EMXL — Preservation Chicago: Love Your City Fiercely! (@Pres_Chicago) August 3, 2023