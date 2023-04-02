Anti-war activists hosting benefit concert for Ukraine in Albany Park

Benefit concert for Ukraine happening tonight in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Activists are hosting another concert to benefit Ukraine.

It's happening at Montrose Saloon on Montrose and Richmond from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also live stream the concert.

Organizers chose today because it marks nine years since Russia first attacked Ukraine, and one year since the war there escalated.

Tickets start at $10 and can be bought on Eventbrite.