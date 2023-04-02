Watch CBS News
Anti-war activists hosting benefit concert for Ukraine in Albany Park

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Activists are hosting another concert to benefit Ukraine.

It's happening at Montrose Saloon on Montrose and Richmond from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also live stream the concert.

Organizers chose today because it marks nine years since Russia first attacked Ukraine, and one year since the war there escalated.

Tickets start at $10 and can be bought on Eventbrite.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

April 2, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

