Activists, aldermen want memorial for victims of Jon Burge be built

Local leaders call on city to build memorial for victims of Jon Burge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago alderman are pushing the city to finally fund the memorial to victims of disgraced commander Jon Burge.

Burge oversaw the torture and coerced confessions of at least 125 people from the 1970s to the 1990s.

In 2015, City Council passed an ordinance calling for a memorial, so the public wouldn't forget what Burge's victims endured, but there's still no memorial.

On Wednesday, activists released an open letter, demanding that Mayor Lori Lightfoot commit to building that memorial. Three aldermen are also filing a budget amendment to fund it.