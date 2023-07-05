Watch CBS News
Activist to protest against Oak Lawn police during commission meeting Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A protest against the Oak Lawn Police Department is planned for Wednesday in response to two cases.

Activists claim officers were negligent and racist and say they're fighting for justice.

In the first case, the family of 28-year-old Murod Kurdi is mourning after he was hit and killed by a driver outside his home.

The driver was ticketed, but not criminally charged.

According to the Kurdi family's lawyer, the driver admitted to police that she drank alcohol before the crash.

Activists are also calling for three officers to be fired after then-teenager Hadi Abuatelah was beaten by Oak Lawn police during an arrest almost a year ago.

One of the officers involved has been charged.

Officers claim the young man reached for a gun.

The protest will be at 5 p.m. at the Oak Lawn Fire and Police Commission Meeting.

