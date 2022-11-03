Registered sex offender arrested again on new sex abuse charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Accused of attacking multiple women across Chicago, a registered sex offender has been arrested again, facing five new felony charges.

CBS 2's Tara Molina has been digging into his history, and asking what's being done this time to make sure the attacks stop.

David Buckner, 28, was arrested Tuesday in connection with attacks on four women downtown between August and October. He is charged with three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal sexual abuse in those attacks, including one on the Magnificent Mile on Oct. 8, when he's accused of grabbing and groping a store employee.

In all, police and prosecutors said he attacked four women between the ages of 21 and 49 in the downtown area between Aug. 27 and Oct. 24.

Buckner was all smiles in his mugshot from his most recent arrest, but the latest attacks are just a drop in the bucket compared to his lengthy criminal record.

Not only has David Buckner been arrested for groping attacks before, but he has a history of other criminal sexual behavior.

Buckner is a registered sex offender in Illinois, with past charges – both felonies and misdemeanors – dating back to 2016; ranging from battery to criminal sexual abuse, as well as violating his sex offender registration.

Before the latest string of attacks, Buckner charged with criminal sexual abuse over the summer, and arrested on battery charges last month.

So, after years of this, what's being done to end the cycle and protect women?

Chicago Police told us they didn't have any information relative to our request, and a spokesperson for the Cook County State's Attorneys office said they can't comment on what's next, since this is a pending case, but we will continue to check in with them on this.

His bond has been set at $75,000 on the most recent charges, and a judge ordered him placed on electronic monitoring if he posts bail. He was already on electronic monitoring on a previous charge.

Buckner also is barred from having any contact with his accusers, the CTA, the TJ Maxx store on State Street in the Loop, the Ross Dress for Less store in the Loop, or the Sephora store on the Magnificent Mile.