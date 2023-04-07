Accused drunken driver fled traffic stop, hit two cars in Bolingbrook, police say

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver accused of trying to elude police is now facing a long list of charges from a crash Wednesday night in Bolingbrook.

Bolingbrook police said officers tried to pull over Ryan Crowe, 36, for a traffic lane violation around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. But Crowe did not stop – and sped off the wrong way in the westbound lanes of Lily Cache Lane, police said.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle, but it was spotted a short time afterward – after crashing into two other vehicles on Lily Cache Lane near Brookview Lane, police said.

Crowe and the occupants of the other two cars taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Crowe was also charged or cited with driving under the influence, improper lane usage, disobeying a traffic control signal, driving in the wrong lane, speeding 26 mph or more, fleeing and attempting to elude a peace officer, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, and not having insurance.