'Accident' or 'Crash'? McHenry mother whose son was killed by a drunk driver wants to change the law on how it's worded

McHenry mother whose son was killed by a drunk driver wants to change the law on how it's worded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Accident or crash?

That one little word makes a big difference for a McHenry mom whose son was killed by a drunk driver in 2018.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has been tracking her family's story and the legal loopholes she's been fighting to close. Now Sheila Lockwood is celebrating one more victory in Illinois.

It has to do with how we refer to DUI crashes. Because she said an "accident" is something that can happen to anyone. But a "crash" is what happens when someone intentionally gets behind the wheel drunk.

"They said we're really sorry, it's your son, Austin."

Sheila Lockwood lost her 23-year-old son, Austin, to a drunk driver in June 2018. Every single day since, she's been trying to make it harder for drunk drivers to get behind the wheel. And to hold them accountable if they do.

Her latest push? Changing the vocabulary.

"When somebody does refer to it as an "accident" it is hurtful as a victim, because it almost like it dismisses it as oh it's not that big of a deal it's an accident," Lockwood said.

In 1997, using the same reasoning, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration changed the word "accident" to "crash" on its published materials and official statements. And since then, 28 other states had adopted the same policy.

But not in Illinois, only until Sheila got involved.

"No, it took my son's life. It was a crash. It's very serious and it's preventable."

"It's clear to her that this was not an accident."

She reached out to her Illinois State Representative Tom Weber (R-64th) who said they had no push back from state agencies like the Secretary of State's office or law enforcement. There was some concern from insurance companies.

"Companies wanted to ensure that crashes didn't include things that were truly accidents," Weber said.

He filed the bill in January. It garnered bipartisan support and goes into effect on July 1. That means one more box checked on Sheila Lockwood's to-do list.

She hopes that the word change will also make drivers think twice before getting behind the wheel.

"it's a life that you're putting at risk and it's not an accident."

When it comes to already printed forms or documents, the bill does allow agencies to exhaust those prior to switching over to the word "crash."

Sheila Lockwood hopes the word change carries into every day conversations as well.

