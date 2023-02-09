Board of Elections release accessibility new labels for voting sites

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Board of Elections released new, more specific accessibility information, so voters know what to expect at their polling places.

Each voting location will have these accessibility labels: High, Medium, Low to No, or Unknown/Survey Pending.

Election commissioners remind everyone that all early voting sites in Chicago are fully ADA-compliant.

All voters in the city can cast their ballot at any of these early voting sites on Election Day.

More Chicagoans are taking advantage of early voting.

According to the latest numbers over 24,000 ballots have been cast - which includes mail-in and in-person.

Starting Monday, early voting sites will be open across the city.