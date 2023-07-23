ABT Electronics in Glenview hosting first-ever charity pizza competition

CHICAGO (CBS) – You can have a slice of pizza for a good cause.

There's a charity event happening Sunday that's putting some of the best pizza chefs in town against each other.

ABT Electronics is hosting its first-ever charity pizza cook-off starting at 11 a.m. at their Glenview store.

Each chef will serve up a specialty pie - competing for $4,500 for the charity of their choice.

The event is open to the public for a $10 suggested donation.

Attendees can taste each pizza, to vote for the people's choice award.