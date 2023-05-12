After joining Astros, Jose Abreu returns for first time to play White Sox in 3-game series

CHICAGO (CBS) – Some much-needed positive news for the Chicago White Sox: Yoan Moncada returns after over a month on the injured list with a back injury.

CBS 2's Jori Parys was at Guaranteed Rate Field where Jose Abreu is also back for the first time since signing with the Houston Astros.

Abreu said he made a lot of memories in his nine seasons with the White Sox, but summed up what it feels like to be back in Chicago for the first time in a different uniform in one word:

"Surreal," he said.

White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito said, "I think he was like the embodiment of the culture here, the team, all that kind of stuff. The biggest thing really, that I observed and kind of took away from my time being his teammate was his dedication and love for the game to the point where he put his body on the line day in and day out."

Included in those memories: Abreu's 243 home runs. That went down as the third-most in team history.

If he homers against his former team in this upcoming three-game series, it'll be the first time he's done so all season. He has zero homers in 36 games played as an Astro.

Abreu added through a translator, "I think I've just always gone through slumps. I never want to. It's unfortunate, but I think it's just those things that I need to continue working through. I know I'm going to get through them."