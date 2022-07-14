About 18 cars set on fire in Archer Heights lot

CHICAGO (CBS) – About 18 vehicles were set ablaze in an Archer Heights lot late Wednesday night.

The Chicago Fire and Police departments were called to what was reported as a repossession lot sometime after 11:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of S. Kilbourn Avenue, according to the agencies.

Police said the vehicles were on fire in the open lot and classified the incident as arson, although the fire department said the cause was still undetermined.

There were no injuries reported and no one is in custody.

Area One detectives and the Chicago Fire Department's Office of Fire Investigation are investigating the incident.