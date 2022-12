Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights to protest at Federal Plaza

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights to protest at Federal Plaza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights will hold protests across the nation today, including here in Chicago.

They will rally at 4 p.m. in Federal Plaza.

Demonstrators say reproductive justice is a fundamental right in the U.S.