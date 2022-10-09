Runners take on Abbott Chicago 5k ahead of Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's marathon weekend in Chicago! And Saturday morning runners hit the streets for a little warmup, taking part in the Abbott Chicago 5K in Grant Park.

About 8,000 runners took part in the chilly race, and for each runner who finished, $2 will be donated to the American Diabetes Association.

The main event -- the Chicago Marathon -- takes place Sunday morning starting at 7:20. Then, 40,000 runners will participate.

Some of them got ready for the big race at McCormick Place Saturday, even getting some last minute tips from fitness professionals.

The runners are coming from all over the country and the world. Around 100 countries will be represented at this year's marathon.

One of those runner is Lindsay Nathan. After getting injured around seven years ago, she was told by doctors she would never be able to run again.

"It was really devastating, but I actually had hamstring surgery. I spent eight months in physical therapy, and all I was thinking about was getting to this moment," she said. "I am so excited. I am overwhelmed."

Like many others, Nathan is running to raise funds for a good cause. She is running for domestic violence awareness.

The marathon is expected to impact 29 neighborhoods with street closures and parking restrictions, especially in the downtown area. This year also includes some course changes.