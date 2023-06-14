Watch CBS News
Abandoned high school catches fire in Gary; second fire reported in area

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Former high school catches fire in Gary, Indiana
Former high school catches fire in Gary, Indiana 00:22

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- An old high school went up in flames in Gary, Indiana.

Bright fire and smoke were seen coming from high above the roof at the old Emerson High School on 7th Avenue and Carolina Street.

Firefighters got their ladders out to try to tackle the flames from the abandoned building.

We're waiting to hear from the fire department if there are any injuries. 

A second fire was also reported in the area.

Check back for updates. 

