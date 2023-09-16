AAA offering catalytic convertor anti-theft etching in North Riverside
CHICAGO (CBS) -- AAA is trying to combat catalytic converter thefts in the Chicago area.
There's been an uptick in those thefts, in recent months. Late last month, two people were arrested for stealing them.
AAA Car Care in North Riverside is offering anti-theft etching services on Saturday to dozens of drivers.
Appointments are booked but you can look for similar events in the future or reach out to your police district.
All 22 Chicago police districts are offering to etch traceable markers onto catalytic converters.
