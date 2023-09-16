Watch CBS News
Local News

AAA offering catalytic convertor anti-theft etching in North Riverside

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

AAA holding catalytic convertor etching services in North Riverside to curb thefts
AAA holding catalytic convertor etching services in North Riverside to curb thefts 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- AAA is trying to combat catalytic converter thefts in the Chicago area. 

There's been an uptick in those thefts, in recent months. Late last month, two people were arrested for stealing them.

AAA Car Care in North Riverside is offering anti-theft etching services on Saturday to dozens of drivers.

Appointments are booked but you can look for similar events in the future or reach out to your police district.

All 22 Chicago police districts are offering to etch traceable markers onto catalytic converters.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 9:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.