AAA predicts 2 million people will travel for Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are only two weeks away from Memorial Day and if you're planning to travel expect some delays.

AAA estimates more than 2 million people from Illinois will travel that weekend.

With 1.8 million people expected to hit the road, and more than 100,000 anticipated to fly. Those numbers almost breaking the pre-pandemic record set in 2019.

If you're hitting the road, avoid traveling on Friday as it's expected to be the busiest day.