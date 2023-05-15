AAA predicts 2 million people will travel for Memorial Day weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are only two weeks away from Memorial Day and if you're planning to travel expect some delays.
AAA estimates more than 2 million people from Illinois will travel that weekend.
With 1.8 million people expected to hit the road, and more than 100,000 anticipated to fly. Those numbers almost breaking the pre-pandemic record set in 2019.
If you're hitting the road, avoid traveling on Friday as it's expected to be the busiest day.
