Watch CBS News
Local News

AAA predicts 2 million people will travel for Memorial Day weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

AAA predicts 2 million people will travel for Memorial Day weekend
AAA predicts 2 million people will travel for Memorial Day weekend 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are only two weeks away from Memorial Day and if you're planning to travel expect some delays. 

AAA estimates more than 2 million people from Illinois will travel that weekend.

With 1.8 million people expected to hit the road, and more than 100,000 anticipated to fly. Those numbers almost breaking the pre-pandemic record set in 2019.

If you're hitting the road, avoid traveling on Friday as it's expected to be the busiest day.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 7:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.