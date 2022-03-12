Heartbroken families gather for vigil for four people killed when SUV hit train in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill (CBS) – It was an emotional scene in the south suburbs Friday night, as families gathered for a vigil for four lives lost in a tragic crash involving a sport-utility vehicle and a train.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the ground was still badly charred at the site where Jada Moore, 38; her son Xavier, 23; driver Jeremiah Robinson, 37; and Tieasha Rush, 28, <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/south-suburban-mayors-think-lack-of-cameras-on-i-57-are-partially-to-blame-for-expressway-shootings/" target="_blank">lost their lives this week</a>.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, they were all in a Dodge Durango when Harvey police said Robinson drove through a railroad stop arm that was down at 155th and Halsted streets. Surveillance video shows the SUV slam into a freight train flatbed and bursting into flames.

"The way she died in a fire — she never had a chance," said Rush's father, Tyrone Rush. "It keeps playing in my mind, and so I have to go down to the coroner's office and identify her body with dental records. It's like this is not real."

The victims' families gathered Friday at the very same rail crossing that ripped each and every one of them apart.

"We're devastated," said Tina Carroll, a relative of the Moore family. "We're devastated."

"The families are all hurting," said Moore family relative Marcia Graham. "It just happened so fast. I'm still in awe and shock."

Surveillance video from a nearby business appears to show the train stopped on the tracks when the SUV smashed into the last train car and burst into flames. All four victims died instantly.

The families were left wondering what caused Robinson to drive into the train

"More than likely it was human error," said Assata Moore. "It's not worth it slow down take your time pay attention to traffic signal."

And the families now have a bond they never wanted, but will always share. Through their pain, they are hoping others will respect the danger of the rails.

"Always obey the signs and everything, and just be careful," said Tyrone Rush.

CSX, the company that owns the train, says the investigation is in the hands of local police. Rail company officials did say the crossing arm was working and down at the time of the crash.