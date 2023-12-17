Chicago author release follow up book 'A Garden of Flowers' teaching children about diversity and inclusion

'A Garden of Flowers' teaches children about diversity and inclusion

CHICAGO (CBS) – Are you looking for an inspiring holiday gift for the young person in your life?

How about the book, "A Garden of Flowers" by Chicago author Michael Rosenblum?

The book is about a butterfly, Faith, who returns to the garden to help all the fighting flowers that are different on the outside but they don't realize they are the same on the inside.

The message of the book is to teach children diversity and inclusion.

Rosenblum appeared at a recent book reading and signing at Pottery Barn Kids in Oakbrook.

A Garden of Flowers is a follow-up to his national bestseller, "The Caterpillar and the Butterfly."

Fifty percent of Rosenblum's royalties from the book will go to help underserved children's charities worldwide.

The book is available now at bookstores and through Amazon.