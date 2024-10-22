Watch CBS News
A cooldown begins in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Pleasant weather continues with a slight cool down on Tuesday in Chicago. 

A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected with highs in the low 70s. A few afternoon sprinkles or showers are possible. 

 A cold front approaches by the evening. Cool winds build for Wednesday as temperatures cool into the 60s. 

Quiet weather is in place throughout the rest of the week. 

Another shot of rain and a few storms develop Thursday night into Friday morning. 

Typical fall weather continues with highs in the low 60s for Saturday and Sunday.   

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

