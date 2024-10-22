A cooldown begins in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Pleasant weather continues with a slight cool down on Tuesday in Chicago.

A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected with highs in the low 70s. A few afternoon sprinkles or showers are possible.

A cold front approaches by the evening. Cool winds build for Wednesday as temperatures cool into the 60s.

Quiet weather is in place throughout the rest of the week.

Another shot of rain and a few storms develop Thursday night into Friday morning.

Typical fall weather continues with highs in the low 60s for Saturday and Sunday.