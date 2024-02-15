Watch CBS News
Local News

9-year-old child stabbed inside north suburban Chicago home, suspect arrested

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A 9-year-old child is in critical condition after being stabbed inside a Lake County, Illinois home Thursday morning.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to the home in the 38000 block of North Manor Avenue in Beach Park for a report of a stabbing.

The child was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical, life-threatening injuries, sheriff's police said.

Police learned of a 30-year-old male suspect in the incident who allegedly left the home before deputies arrived. The suspect was found at a nearby train station where he was arrested.

Police said the stabbing posed no danger to the community. No charges were announced as of mid-day Thursday as the investigation continued.

Alex Ortiz
420357673-700233198883764-3622327380061820163-n.jpg

Alex Ortiz is a web producer for CBS 2 Chicago and a native of Romeoville in the southwest suburbs.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 12:40 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.