9-year-old child stabbed inside north suburban Chicago home, suspect arrested

BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A 9-year-old child is in critical condition after being stabbed inside a Lake County, Illinois home Thursday morning.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to the home in the 38000 block of North Manor Avenue in Beach Park for a report of a stabbing.

The child was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical, life-threatening injuries, sheriff's police said.

Police learned of a 30-year-old male suspect in the incident who allegedly left the home before deputies arrived. The suspect was found at a nearby train station where he was arrested.

Police said the stabbing posed no danger to the community. No charges were announced as of mid-day Thursday as the investigation continued.