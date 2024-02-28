9-year-old boy brings loaded gun to suburban Chicago school, woman charged
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 9-year-old boy brought a loaded gun to a west suburban school on Tuesday, which led to a woman being charged.
Carol Stream police were told Tuesday the boy had brought the gun to school. They found a .40 caliber Taurus with one bullet in the magazine in the boy's backpack, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said in a news release.
The discovery led to Betty Hughes, 27, being charged with unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
"We have all seen the horrific images of what could happen when a firearm is illegally brought into a school," said Carol Stream Police Chief Donald Cummings in a statement. "We are thankful that the firearm was located and seized before anything tragic could have unfolded.
DuPage County prosecutors said Hughes, a convicted felon, illegally possessed the gun. Judge Joshua Dieden granted prosecutors' motion to deny Hughes' pre-trial release.
Authorities said no one was injured during the incident.
Hughes will next appear in court on March 18 for arraignment.
