Family: 96-year-old grandmother sexually assaulted in East Chicago nursing home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a story that will leave you shocked and outraged.

A woman is fighting for justice, after she said her 96-year-old grandmother was sexually assaulted by another resident, in an Indiana nursing home.

The accused: A registered sex offender.

And nearly two weeks after the incident, he's still there, living in the same facility.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot is always investigating, reporting from East Chicago, Indiana, where the details of this are tough to hear, but important for the safety of people in nursing homes.

Ruth Reed has lived there for the past two years. Her granddaughter, who has power of attorney for her grandmother, said it's OK to use her name because she wants her grandmother's story told.

"It has torn me apart. My grandmother doesn't deserve this!"

Gloriatte Evans-Dumas fights back tears while describing what an East Chicago, Indiana police report said her 96-year-old grandmother, Ruth Reed, went through at Harbor Health & Rehab.

According to the report taken on September 2nd, a nurse told police she witnessed a 90-year-old resident with his shirt unbuttoned inside Reed's room, while his hand was on Reed's breast.

"Now I cannot seem to trust you all with her total care."

Police were called. When police questioned the 90-year-old male resident he told police, "I am dumb. I messed up."

He told police he touched Reed's breast, while she was clothed, adding, "She never said no or to stop."

Reed has dementia.

"It was a shock. I was angry. I was mad. I was upset. This shouldn't have to occur with someone that's 96 years of age," Evans-Dumas said. "She cannot take care of herself. She can't give you authorization to touch her body!"

When police ran his name, they learned he was a sex offender and is currently on probation. CBS 2 is not naming the man, because he has yet to be arrested or charged with a crime in this case.

"I want this man arrested," Evans-Dumas said.

Reed turned 96 in August. Her granddaughter said she won't stop until she gets justice for the woman who dedicated 40 years of her life, working at a dry cleaners and spent every Sunday, going to church.

"This is so heart-wrenching. I feel like I have been betrayed, by the system."

CBS 2 did a search and found two sex offenders are currently living at Harbor Health & Rehab. Evans-Dumas said she asked an administrator if the facility has a policy in place to notify residents and their family members, that sex offenders are also living at the facility.

"She told me no.

Was she shocked when she said no, that they don't have a policy?

"Yes. I was very disgusted by her answer."

The man in question is labeled a "sexually violent predator" which according to Indiana law means someone with a mental abnormality or personality disorder.

CBS 2 wanted to know if the facility had a comprehensive care plan for him, which is required by law for persons with mental illness in nursing homes.

In response to this story, Harbor Health & Rehab told CBS 2 in a statement:

We promptly reported the incident to state and local authorities in full compliance with Indiana regulations, initiating a comprehensive investigation.

The facility wouldn't confirm if there is a policy or plan in place.

Police said to their knowledge, the man is still living here. Police are still waiting to speak to two other witnesses that have come forward, as the investigation continues.

An attorney for the family said they'll be filing a lawsuit tomorrow and holding a news conference.