95-year-old axe wielding man faces disorderly conduct charges
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 95-year-old man is accused of wielding an axe near a school bus.
It happened Tuesday in northwest suburban Park Ridge.
Police said 95-year-old Robert Horn was upset that students were being let off the bus after school on his lawn.
Officers said he stood in the street, holding the axe, blocking the bus from moving.
He's charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.