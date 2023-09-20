Watch CBS News
95-year-old axe wielding man faces disorderly conduct charges

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 95-year-old man is accused of wielding an axe near a school bus. 

It happened Tuesday in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

Police said 95-year-old Robert Horn was upset that students were being let off the bus after school on his lawn.

Officers said he stood in the street, holding the axe, blocking the bus from moving.

He's charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. 

First published on September 20, 2023 / 5:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

