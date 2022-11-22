93XRT's Lin Brehmer returns to the airwaves on Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Great news to share for Chicago radio fans.
Lin Brehmer from 93XRT returns to the airwaves on Monday. 93XRT tweeted the news Tuesday morning announcing his return.
The midday host has been off the air since July when he took a medical leave to fight prostate cancer. He'll still be undergoing chemotherapy, Lin will be back behind the mic from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
