91-year-old man faces eviction from former John Hancock Center condo, and he thinks it's personal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A condo in the skyscraper formerly known as the John Hancock Center is the only home Jim Rodgers has known for a half a century – but now, some past issues have the condo board trying to kick him out.

Despite solutions being offered, CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov learned Monday that the 91-year-old condo owner is still about to lose his home.

Rodgers has owned and lived in his Magnificent Mile condo for 50 years – more than half of his life. Now, at age 91 and with early-onset dementia, he is facing eviction.

"I can't imagine living anywhere else," he said. "It's just home."

Rodgers has already received one eviction notice. His power of attorney for property, Dennis Kmetz, says the push by the condo homeowners' association to get him out is the result of two past issues.

One was a nuisance complaint by a neighbor about the smell of cigarette smoke outside of his unit. The other is tens of thousands of dollars owed in fines and overdue assessments.

"He probably fell behind because of his mental deterioration," said Kmetz.

But Kmetz, his husband Thom Jenkins-Kmetz, and Rogers himself believe it is also personal.

"They don't like me because I told the truth about the condominium too often," Rodgers said.

"Personally, I feel it's some sort of vendetta against Jim," said Jenkins-Kmetz.

The nuisance issue ended up in court during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Back then, Rodgers had no power of attorney for property, never showed up for the Zoom court dates, and lost by default.

A judge ruled Rodgers' unit should be sold in a judicial sale.

But then, Kmetz got involved and helped find a solution. A buyer was willing to pay cash for Rodgers' unit – allowing him to pay the association what he owed and rent back his condo – likely until he dies.

"I think it's a win-win for the association," Kmetz said.

But the condo board threw a curveball.

"They said that they would anybody that wants to be a landlord to his case for smoking," Kmetz said.

That scared off the potential buyers. And that was when Kmetz wrote the board a letter, urging a solution.

Kmetz: "I would like them to drop the smoking case."

Kozlov: "And you think that would keep the buyer interested, and Mr. Rodgers in his unit?"

Kmetz: "Absolutely. No doubt."

"Whatever they want us to do, we're willing to work with them," added Jenkins-Kmetz.

Kozlov: "What would you do if you were forced to leave it?"

Rodgers: "I'd leave by means of the window."

Kozlov: "You mean you would jump out the window?"

Rodgers: "Yeah. I'd be thinking about it, anyway."

Kozlov: "Why?"

Rodgers: "Why? Well, when you're 91, what are you going to lose?"

Kozlov reached out to the condo board president and the neighbor who filed a nuisance complaint. The neighbor did not get back to Kozlov, but the board president noted they delayed the eviction to help Rodgers find other housing.

The board president did not respond when Kozlov asked if the board would consider dropping the smoking court case.

If you or someone you love is struggling, you can call, text, or chat by dialing 988 - the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Help is available 24/7 i