Watch CBS News
Local News

9 hurt when 2 buses crash in Racine

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

9 hurt when 2 buses crash in Racine
9 hurt when 2 buses crash in Racine 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several people are seriously hurt after two buses slam into each other in Racine, Wisconsin.

The violent crash was captured on a nearby security camera.

It happened Wednesday afternoon.

It appears the school bus runs a stop sign. It's then t-boned by a city bus then flips onto its side.

Nine people were hurt, including two staffers on the school bus.

It could have been much worse, but the driver had just dropped off the last student before the crash.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 6:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.