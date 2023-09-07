9 hurt when 2 buses crash in Racine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several people are seriously hurt after two buses slam into each other in Racine, Wisconsin.

The violent crash was captured on a nearby security camera.

It happened Wednesday afternoon.

It appears the school bus runs a stop sign. It's then t-boned by a city bus then flips onto its side.

Nine people were hurt, including two staffers on the school bus.

It could have been much worse, but the driver had just dropped off the last student before the crash.