8 residents escape building fire in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Eight residents escaped a building fire in Crystal Lake Tuesday night. 

The Crystal Lake Fire Department responded to the two-story building at 244 2nd St. at 11:50 p.m. and reported heavy flames.

Multiple area departments joined the effort, and the fire was put out over an hour later. 

One of the residents told CBS 2 that the home was a residence for men who were recovering from alcohol addiction. 

No injuries were reported. 

The residents displaced by the fire are being assisted by the Salvation Army. 

The fire remains under investigation. 

March 20, 2024

