8 hurt in high-speed hit-and-run on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) – Eight people were hurt after a car traveling at a high rate of speed struck two other vehicles on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Saturday morning.

Police said around 2:22 a.m., an unknown male driver of a Honda CRV was traveling southbound, in the 700 block of South Lake Shore Drive, when he lost control and struck the other vehicles.

The eight individuals suffered minor injuries and were taken to local area hospitals for observation.

The driver of the Honda was described as wearing a green jacket and fled the scene after the crash.

All lanes are open.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.