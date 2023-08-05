Watch CBS News
75th annual McHenry County Fair continues in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) -- If you're in the northwest suburbs, the McHenry County Fair continues Saturday.

It's happening at the fairgrounds in Woodstock. There will be carnival thrill rides and games, food, and grandstand entertainment.

This year's theme is celebrating 75 years of the fair.

Saturday's main-stage line-up spans songs from seven decades of music.

Advance tickets for admission and entertainment are available here.

