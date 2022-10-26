Watch CBS News
75-year-old woman hit by SUV in West Town

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman 75-year-old woman was hit by a sport-utility vehicle while crossing the street in West Town Tuesday evening.

At 6:50 p.m., a 54-year-old woman was driving east on Chicago Avenue near Greenview Avenue when she hit the 75-year-old woman, who was trying to cross the street, police said.

The older woman suffered bruising to her body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where she was reported in fair condition.

No citations were issued, and no injuries were reported.

Police said the 75-year-old woman was not crossing in the crosswalk and appeared to be drunk.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 9:49 PM

