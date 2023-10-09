Watch CBS News
71st annual Columbus Day Parade sets off in Chicago Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's Italian-American community will be celebrating their heritage on Monday. 

Those festivities begin at noon when the 71st annual Columbus Day Parade sets off on State Street from Wacker to Van Buren.

The holiday is, of course, not without controversy,  and on Monday, representatives from the community will also hold a press conference demanding the city restore three statues of Christopher Columbus taken down from city property three years ago.

