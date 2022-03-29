70-year-old man carjacked at gunpoint in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 70-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday morning on Michigan Avenue in the South Loop.

Police said the victim was standing outside his vehicle in the 600 block of South Michigan Avenue around 5:30 a.m., when two men walked up and told him to run, or they would kill him.

The two carjackers then drove off in his car.

Police said no one was in custody Tuesday morning.

Area Three detectives were investigating.