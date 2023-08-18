Watch CBS News
7-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself in hand in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 7-year-old boy was hurt Thursday evening after accidentally shooting himself in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Around 5:30 p.m., police said the boy was alone in his room with a gun in an apartment in the 4000 block of West North Avenue, near Pulaski Road. The boy accidentally shot himself in the hand, police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he is expected to recover.

Police recovered two guns from the house. There was no word late Thursday on any charges.

