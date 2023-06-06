7 people shot outside Virginia high school graduation; 2 suspects in custody

Seven people were wounded Tuesday during a shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia, police said.

The graduation ceremony at the Altria Theater was abruptly canceled after shots rang out shortly after 5 p.m at Monroe Park, near the theater, Richmond Police acting chief Rick Edwards said at a news conference Tuesday evening.

Off-duty officers working security inside the ceremony immediately responded to the scene and found three shooting victims with life-threatening injuries, and four with non-life-threatening injuries, Edwards said.

Others were treated for different injuries, including two people from falls, one person who was hit by a car during the shooting, and three people who were treated for anxiety, Edwards said.

The acting police chief said two suspects had been taken into custody and there was currently no ongoing threat to the community.

Police did not identify the suspects or offer a motive for the shooting.

A Richmond Public Schools spokesperson said they would reschedule the graduation ceremony.

"This incident occurred toward the end of the Huguenot High School graduation and we have canceled the Thomas Jefferson High School graduation scheduled for later tonight. It will be rescheduled soon," the spokesperson said.

