Armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Elmhurst leads police on pursuit to West Garfield Park

7-Eleven armed robbery in Elmhurst leads police on pursuit to West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A convenience store robbery in the west suburbs leads police on a pursuit to Chicago.

Police in Elmhurst responded to a 7-Eleven where three armed men stole $300 and cigarettes around 2:30 a.m.

Illinois State Troopers spotted the suspects' car and followed them to 4740 West Jackson Blvd. in the West Garfield Park, where the offenders jumped out of the car and ran.

Officers are using police dogs to track them down.

No arrests have been made.

A similar incident was reported at a 7-Eleven in Lakeview around 12:30 a.m.

Chicago police said three men robbed the clerk at gunpoint and got away with cash, cigarette cartons and a bottle of liquor.

The offenders drove off in a maroon SUV.

Police have not confirmed if these two incidents are connected.