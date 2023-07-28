Watch CBS News
6 people rescued by CFD dive team after call of boat in distress near Navy Pier

By Mugo Odigwe

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Six people were rescued after a boat capsized near Navy Pier overnight. 

The Chicago Fire Department said rescue teams responded to a boat in distress on the lakefront near Olive Park.

The dive team rescued all six adults from the water. 

Five of the adults are in serious condition and the sixth person is in critical condition. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on July 28, 2023 / 5:20 AM

