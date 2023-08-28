Watch CBS News
Local News

68 years ago today Chicago teen Emmett Till was kidnapped, brutally murdered

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

68 years ago today Chicago teen Emmett Till was kidnapped, brutally murdered
68 years ago today Chicago teen Emmett Till was kidnapped, brutally murdered 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was 68 years ago on Monday when Chicago teenager, Emmett Till was taken in a racially charged kidnapping and murder.

It was in 1955 when Till visited family in Mississippi.

He spoke to a white woman in her family store.

The brutality of his murder along with the acquittal of his killers put the spotlight on violence against African Americans in the United States at the time.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 4:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.