68 years ago today Chicago teen Emmett Till was kidnapped, brutally murdered
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was 68 years ago on Monday when Chicago teenager, Emmett Till was taken in a racially charged kidnapping and murder.
It was in 1955 when Till visited family in Mississippi.
He spoke to a white woman in her family store.
The brutality of his murder along with the acquittal of his killers put the spotlight on violence against African Americans in the United States at the time.
