68-year-old man shot in Chicago alley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is shot in Wicker Park late Thursday afternoon.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports from the scene near North and Milwaukee.

Chicago police said a 68-year-old man was in an alley around 4:45 on the 1400 block of Elk Grove Thursday afternoon.

Police said he was approached by a gunman, who shot the victim in the chest.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital and was reported in serious condition.

No one is in custody and CPD detectives are investigating.