68-year-old man shot in Chicago alley
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is shot in Wicker Park late Thursday afternoon.
CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports from the scene near North and Milwaukee.
Chicago police said a 68-year-old man was in an alley around 4:45 on the 1400 block of Elk Grove Thursday afternoon.
Police said he was approached by a gunman, who shot the victim in the chest.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital and was reported in serious condition.
No one is in custody and CPD detectives are investigating.
