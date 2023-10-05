68-year-old man shot in Chicago alley

Watch CBS News
Local News

By Charlie De Mar

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is shot in Wicker Park late Thursday afternoon.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports from the scene near North and Milwaukee. 

Chicago police said a 68-year-old man was in an alley around 4:45 on the 1400 block of Elk Grove Thursday afternoon.

Police said he was approached by a gunman, who shot the victim in the chest. 

He was taken to Stroger Hospital and was reported in serious condition. 

No one is in custody and CPD detectives are investigating. 

First published on October 5, 2023 / 6:28 PM

