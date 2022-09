60 people sworn in as U.S. citizens at Cantigny Park in Wheaton

60 people sworn in as U.S. citizens at Cantigny Park in Wheaton

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sixty people are now U.S. citizens.

They were sworn in Thursday at a naturalization ceremony at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. People from 27 countries took the oath of allegiance.

A perfect way to honor Constitution Week.