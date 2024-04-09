6-year-old boy sworn in as honorary police officer in south Chicago suburb

LYNWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A young boy took home a big title Tuesday in the south suburbs.

Keyjuan Andrewin, 6, became an honorary Lynwood police officer Tuesday. He was sworn in officially by Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry before his own parents, the Lynwood Board of Trustees, and Lynwood residents.

Keyjuan was born with a rare cardiac defect called hypoplastic heart syndrome. He has undergone more than 58 medical procedures and 15 surgeries.

But none of that has stopped him from pursuing his wish to become a police officer.

"Since he was 2 years old, he wanted to be a police officer," said Keyjuan's father, Dujuan Andrewin. "So I'm very excited."

There wasn't much time for celebration, as Keyjuan went straight to work as a patrolman. He got to ride in a real squad car through the village.