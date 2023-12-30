6-month-old killed, parents hurt in hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for two people who ran from the scene of a deadly car crash in West Woodlawn. A 6-month-old girl was a victim of that crash.

As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, the parents of that baby were taking that child to the hospital when the crash happened.

Multiple cars were left damaged, and at one point a baby carrier was seen lying in the street.

This crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove.

CPD says the driver of a Chevy SUV ran a red light and hit a Ford at an intersection. Both cars slammed into two other cars. That's when police say a man and woman got out of the Chevy and took off on foot.

The 6-month-old girl was being taken to Comer Children's Hospital by her parents for breathing problems when the crash happened. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

One of the victims involved in the crash recalls what happened.

"I mean the impact hit it so hard, my reaction, I tried to hurry up and swerve over the black car still ended up side-swipping my car," said Tavarus Forest.

Two adults were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say it is unknown if the crash caused the child's death.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.