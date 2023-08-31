Watch CBS News
6 hurt, 2 critically in mass shooting in Peoria, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after six people were hurt following a mass shooting in Peoria Wednesday night.

Peoria Police responded to the 2200 block of West Marquette Avenue around 9 p.m. after two Shot Spotter alerts indicated a total of 29 shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene and multiple people with gunshot wounds.

Six victims were taken to a local hospital. Five of the victims suffered gunshot wounds and the sixth victim suffered a laceration.

Two of the victims, a man and a boy, are in critical condition. Another man and three other boys suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Peoria Police Department's Patrol Division was joined by six other agencies to assist in the investigation.

It's not clear what led to the shooting and information about the shooter is unknown. 

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or any violent crimes is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521. Tipsters can also send information anonymously to tip411, or Crime Stoppers at 309-673-9000.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 4:48 AM

