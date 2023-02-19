6 hurt including 2 children in Wadsworth Traffic Crash
WADSWORTH, Ill. (CBS) -- Six people are hurt with three being hospitalized following a crash in Wadsworth, Illinois Saturday afternoon.
Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash around 4:15 p.m. at Route 41 and Route 173. Upon arrival, sheriff's deputies found two vehicles with major damage.
Preliminary reports say a Nissan Altima, driven by a 45-year-old man of Zion, was traveling westbound on Route 173.
Witnesses say that he was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light at Route 41 and T-boned a Ford F-150, driven by a 42-year-old man of Zion, heading southbound.
The driver of the Ford was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition. The front seat passenger in the Ford, a 50-year-old woman, and two back seat passengers, a 12-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, also from Zion, were all treated and released at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan and a front seat passenger, a 50-year-old woman of Zion, were also taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in serious condition.
The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.
