5-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive at water park in Tinley Park

By Jermont Terry

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A 5-year-old girl died after being found unresponsive at a water park in south suburban Tinley Park on Friday afternoon.

Tinley Park Fire Chief Steve Klotz confirmed to CBS 2 that local park district employees at the White Water Canyon Water Park found the child unresponsive around 4 p.m. Park district employees started CPR on the girl.

When paramedics arrived, they took over and rushed the girl to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox where she died.

It's unclear how long the girl was underwater.

One patron who said his name was Antonio told CBS 2's Jermont Terry that the park was busy on Friday, but that there were several lifeguards on duty doing their job. He called the news of the girl's death "saddening" and "shocking."

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 6:53 PM

