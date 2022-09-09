Shatterproof 5K walk to be held at Soldier Field aims to save lives from addiction crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) – Think for a minute about conditions like heart disease or breast cancer, illnesses with a lot of activism around them and conversation, so much so there are months dedicated to education and fundraising for them specifically.

There's a national organization aiming to raise that level of attention to another condition: the disease of addiction.

On Saturday, the group Shatterproof will welcome hundreds to a 5K walk with the goal of ending the addiction crisis in the U.S.

It's open to those currently fighting for their sobriety, those who love them and anyone who's life has been impacted by addiction.

The name Shatterproof references giving people and families the support they need so that drugs, alcohol, or other substances don't shatter their lives.

It's something the group's founder and CEO Gary Mendell knows intimately. He lost his son Brian to addiction in 2011 and he told CBS 2's Marie Saavedra about the magic of having so many people in one place gathered with the same goal.

"Not only are we here to honor those in recovery, or struggling with a disease, a chronic illness, we're here to also say for those we've lost, in their memory and in their honor, like I am there for my son, 'We are here to help others. Doesn't that feel good?'" he said.

The walk kicks off on Saturday at 8 a.m. at Soldier Field.

CBS 2 is a proud media sponsor of the walk. Our own Jackie Kostek will be there emceeing the event.

For more information, visit Shatterproof.org.