Memorial service marks 50th anniversary of deadly Illinois Central train crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fifty years later, it's the anniversary of an unthinkable commute -- the catastrophic train crash just south of McCormick Place that left dozens of people killed and hundreds hurt.

On Sunday survivors and their loved ones came together to remember the tragic day.

Possibly the most emotional part of the service was not remembering those sudden goodbyes, losing loved ones 50 years ago, but the introductions, meeting people for the first time, all connected by this life altering event.

Many of the people there were either on the train that day or knew those who were. Sunday they all sat next to each other inside the first Unitarian Church of Chicago.

On the morning of Oct. 30, 1972, one Illinois Central train overshot the 27th Street station and reversed. The train behind it was not able to stop in time. It collided with teh train in front of it.

Forty-five people died and 350 were injured.

Many there Sunday remembered just how vital Michael Reese Hospital was. It is now closed, but that day it was less than 100 yards away from the accident. First responders came in an instant.

It was a life altering day for so many, including Gwendolyn Ann Brinson Maybin.

"To see people who passed, and I wonder why not me because I was sitting in the front car at the old train. I wish I would've known at that point that life is short you don't know and you should take each day that's what it is which is a present," she said.

Since then train cars have a higher structural standard -- better GPS and better signaling.

Those at the service Sunday have a bond that will last forever.